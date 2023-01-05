Bills trainer recognized for quick response in Damar Hamlin incident: ‘Praise this name and person’

The quick actions taken by medical staff and first responders after Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals have been widely praised in the days following that terrifying scene.

But on Thursday, Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins called out one staffer in particular who reportedly played a vital role in saving Hamlin’s life.

According to Sports Illustrated, Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington administered CPR that was “absolutely vital” in saving Hamlin’s life after he collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest following a tackle early in the first quarter of Monday night’s game.

DAMAR HAMLIN APPEARS TO BE ‘NEUROLOGICALLY INTACT,’ TEAM SAYS; TEAMMATE ADDS PLAYER IS ‘AWAKE’

“Denny Kellington, let’s praise this name and person for reviving Our Brother Damar on the field,” Dawkins wrote on Twitter Thursday, seemingly confirming reports.

“Denny gave CPR and chest compressions to get his Heart Back Beating #DennyKellington And also thank you to all the doctors and Medical professionals that have helped and assisted.”

Teammate Rodger Saffold joined Dawkins in recognizing Kellington’s actions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Syracuse football, where Kellington previously served as the head athletic trainer for more than six years, also commented on the news.

“Proud of our longtime athletic trainer Denny Kellington for his actions in Cincinnati on Monday night.”

The Bills also provided an update Thursday, saying Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and appears to be “neurologically intact,” but noted that he still remains “critically ill.”