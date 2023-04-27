Black bear spotted in Orlando neighborhoods killed by car: officials

A young black bear that was recently found wandering around Orlando, Florida, neighborhoods was fatally struck by a car, officials said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officials said they believe the bear was hit between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday.

Officials and biologists were montioring the animal’s activities after it was first seen near Orlando residences Monday.

“Typically, these bears have moved along out of the city on their own and this is the first time that a dispersing bear has been hit by a car in the city of Orlando, based on reports to the FWC,” a FWC spokesperson said in a Thursday statement obtained by FOX 35 Orlando.

“In this situation, attempts were made to try and trap the bear for relocation, but the bear continued to be on the move,” the statement added.

Police have warned residents not to approach black bears, but a FWC official said their presence should not cause residents extreme alarm.

“During this time of year, bears are more active. Juvenile bears are starting to leave their mother’s home range and may be seen in unexpected areas as they try to find a new home,” the FWC spokesperson said Monday.

Florida black bears are usually found in the Panhandle and Central Florida. They typically wander near residences to find food.

“If you see a bear, give it space, don’t try to approach it, and never feed it,” the FWC spokesperson emphasized.