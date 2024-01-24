Blazers to protest OKC loss after Chauncey Billups’ attempted timeout: report

The Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night, but Portland is reportedly unhappy with how the game ended.

The Trail Blazers are filing a protest to challenge the loss to OKC, according to ESPN.

With less than 20 seconds to play and Portland holding a one-point lead, Malcolm Brogdon was trapped by two OKC players near half court. Head coach Chauncey Billups attempted to call a timeout, but was unable to get the attention of the referee before he called a double-dribble on Brogdon.

MIAMI TIGHT END RETURNING FOR UNPRECEDENTED 9TH SEASON OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Billups received two technical fouls and was ejected from the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied the game 109-109 with his technical free throw before Jalen Williams gave the Thunder a two-point lead with 2.1 seconds left, knocking down a midrange jumper for the win.

Billups expressed frustration after the loss, saying the referees should be ready for that situation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We’ve got timeouts,” Billups said. “Referees usually are prepared for that, you know, that instance, that situation. I’m at half court, trying to call a timeout. It’s just frustrating. My guys played too hard for that. It’s a frustrating play.”

The Trail Blazers have 48 hours to file the protest with the league office, according to ESPN. The team also has five days to provide evidence and the league has five days to make a decision.

According to the pool report, the referee was focused on the play, which made it difficult for him to hear and see Billups attempting to get the timeout.

“The referee in the slot position was refereeing the double-team that was right in front of him, which makes it difficult for number one to hear and number two to see a coach request a timeout behind him,” crew chief Bill Kennedy said. “He is taught to referee the play until completion, which a double dribble happens, and he correctly calls the double dribble and then pursuant (to that) the technical fouls come forward.”

Portland dropped to 12-31 with the loss, while OKC improved to 30-13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report