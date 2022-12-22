Blizzard warnings in effect as winter storm hits Plains, Midwest, forecasters advise to ‘avoid travel’

Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect Thursday for large portions of the Plains and Midwest, as forecasters from the National Weather Service are warning Americans to avoid travel as the “situation will become life-threatening if vehicles are stranded.”

Scenes of hazardous roads and whiteout conditions are already emerging in states such as Minnesota, where 7.4 inches of snowfall at the busy Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport set a new daily record Wednesday.

“Widespread light-to-moderate snowfall is expected for this region, along with localized totals over a foot to the south and east of the Great Lakes where lake effect snow is forecast to linger into Saturday,” the NWS said in a Thursday morning advisory.

“The snowfall totals may not seem all that impressive with this storm, but combined with very strong winds over an extended period of time will create blizzard conditions that can bring travel to a halt and strain infrastructure,” it continued.

“Heavy snowfall rates of 1-2″/hour, along with wind gusts of over 50 mph will result in near-zero visibility and considerable blowing and drifting of snow,” the advisory also said. “This will lead to dangerous, to at times impossible, land and air travel leading up to the holiday weekend.”

Anyone living in the area is “advised to avoid travel if possible as the situation will become life-threatening if vehicles are stranded,” the NWS said.

Wind chill warnings, watches and advisories also are remaining in effect Thursday for more than 30 states, stretching from Washington to Florida.

“Daytime temperatures across the central Plains will struggle to get above 0 degrees, while areas further south in Texas and the Gulf Coast will experience temperatures in the single digits and teens Thursday evening,” the NWS said.

It added that areas with standing water, “particularly throughout the Ohio/Tennessee Valleys, could experience a flash freeze this afternoon and evening.”

“Roadways that were wet beforehand could freeze within a short period of time and lead to slick travel spots,” the NWS warned.