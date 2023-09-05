Blue Devils alumnus Daniel Jones declares Duke a ‘football school’ after upset over Clemson

The Duke Blue Devils are best known as a basketball school, having won five national titles and making 17 Final Four appearances.

But the Blue Devils’ upset Monday night over No. 8 Clemson Tigers has one Duke alumnus touting it as more than a hoops haven.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was asked about his Blue Devils’ 28-7 blowout victory over the Tigers at practice Tuesday.

“Football school,” Jones said with a laugh.

Jones was the sixth overall pick by the Giants in 2019, and he was just given a massive long-term extension to remain the team’s franchise quarterback at an average of $40 million per season.

He’s living proof Duke football has some diamonds in the rough.

The Blue Devils’ current quarterback is Riley Leonard, who Jones has a friendship with through Duke’s former coach, David Cutcliffe.

Cutcliffe recruited Leonard to play for Duke in 2021, though the university and Cutcliffe mutually parted ways in November of that year. Cutcliffe is known to have worked with Peyton and Eli Manning and other NFL players prior to Jones making the leap to the pros.

Much like Jones, Leonard showcased what he could do with his legs and his arm Monday night. Leonard rushed for a 44-yard touchdown and led the Blue Devils on the ground with 98 yards on eight carries.

The win for Duke propelled them into the AP Top 25 at No. 21.

Duke next faces Lafayette, Northwestern and UConn before hosting the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Sept. 30.

Jones seems confident his former squad is up to the challenge. And though he’s focused on starting the new NFL season, he’ll be keeping a watchful eye on Leonard and the Blue Devils in the coming weeks.