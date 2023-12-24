Blue Jackets’ Sean Kuraly collapses behind team bench after hit in scary scene

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly needed paramedics after he collapsed Saturday night following a hit from Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe.

The incident occurred with less than a minute left in the first period. Kuraly was trying to go for the puck behind the Maple Leafs goaltender when McCabe hit him in the upper body in what seemed to be a routine hockey hit. Kuraly struggled to get back to the bench.

The Bally Sports broadcast watched as trainers helped Kuraly walk back to the locker room through the tunnel. Play on the ice stopped as paramedics came onto the ice and rushed into the tunnel to get to Kuraly. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Kuraly collapsed as he was helped back to the locker room.

The period was suspended with 18.3 seconds left, and the remaining time was played just before the second period began.

Even with the scary sight, the Blue Jackets said the injury did not appear to be serious, but Kuraly was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

“I was told that everything should be fine, but they’re checking to make sure everything is OK,” Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said after the game, per the New York Post. “It was a scary moment. You know what happened, the hit, and then he came back to the bench, [but] then what happened in the hallway, I don’t know. I just saw the trainers and the medical staff, and it was urgent. It’s not fun. You don’t want to see that.”

On Sunday, the team said all tests were negative and Kuraly was sent home Saturday night.

Toronto won the game, 4-1.

