Blue Jays capitalize on 3 Royals wild pitches in come back victory

The nearly impossible happened at the Rogers Centre on Sunday in a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals.

The Blue Jays, who are in the midst of a race for an American League Wild Card spot, were down 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs but were threatening. Royals pitcher Cole Ragans had already thrown a wild pitch to move the runners to second and third.

Alejandro Kirk dug in again to try to make something happen. Ragans then uncorked another wild pitch to score Vladimir Guerrero Jr. On the next pitch, Ragans did it again. Davis Schneider scored to tie the game.

Toronto got back all the momentum and in the next inning, Kevin Kiermaier hit a go-ahead solo home run. The Blue Jays plated two more after that and won the game 5-2.

“We’ve got great energy right now,” Kiermaier said. “We’re clicking at the right time and we just want to keep this thing going.”

Ragans tried to explain what happened.

“On my lead leg, the bottom of my cleat just caught the dirt,” he said. “Basically it trips me so then I have no footing to throw the ball.”

Ragans added, “I’ve never seen it, never had it happen to me. I don’t know. Just kind of a freak accident.”

Toronto swept Kansas City and won their sixth game in their last seven and eight of their last 10. Toronto moved to 80-63 and have the second wild-card spot locked in if the season were to end today. They are one game up on the Seattle Mariners for the spot. The Mariners are a half-game up on the Texas Rangers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.