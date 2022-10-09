Blue Jays’ George Springer carted off after colliding with Bo Bichette

There was a scary moment in Rogers Centre as Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer was carted off the field after a collision with teammate shortstop Bo Bichette.

With the bases loaded and down three runs in Game 2 of the American League wild-card series, J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners blooped a single into shallow center field. With Springer charging in and Bichette racing back, Springer dove to make the final out but missed the catch and hit his head on Bichette’s arm.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Both players were on the ground in pain, but only Bichette was able to stay in.

Springer was on the field for several minutes and needed help standing before a cart took him off the field.

2022 MLB POSTSEASON: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW WILD-CARD ROUND

He waved his arms to let the Toronto crowd know he was OK but also to hype them back up — the blooper tied the game at nine after the Blue Jays led the game 8-1 at one point.

Springer has been getting beat up all series. He was hit by a pitch in the hand in Game 1 and was wearing a protective wrap in Game 2. He made a running catch into the wall on Saturday and winced in pain after it, favoring his hand.

The Blue Jays are facing elimination against the Seattle Mariners after losing Game 1 of the wild-card series. The winner of the best-of-three series will face the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.