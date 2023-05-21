Blue Jays’ John Schneider admits he ‘f—ed up’ during loss vs Orioles

The Toronto Blue Jays are going through a tough stretch and manager John Schneider didn’t help matters in the team’s 10-inning lose to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

In the sixth inning, Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah was pitching well, but Schneider thought some strategy needed to be discussed, and he went out to the mound.

The only problem was pitching coach Pete Walkwe already went out to talk with Manoah, and per MLB rules, two visits in one inning requires a pitching change.

Schneider’s disappointment was all over his face, as well as Manoah’s, when he was forced to take the ball out of his hands.

Manoah was also talking to himself walking off the mound, and he let out a smile in disbelief as he entered the dugout.

After the 6-5 loss, which came from bullpen meltdowns after Toronto owned a 5-2 lead in the game, Schneider owned up to his mistake in blunt fashion.

“I f—ed up,” he said, via Yahoo Sports. “But I think, regardless of my f— up, it was the right time to get him out.”

Manoah was also asked about the blunder, to which he admitted confusion.

“There was just some silence. I had known Pete had come out there. When he started asking me if I wanted to stay in the game, I was like, ‘Well maybe Pete didn’t come out here?’ I wasn’t sure.”

With the loss, it was three in a row for the Blue Jays, as reliever Jordan Romano gave up the 5-2 lead with a three-run homer to Orioles infielder Ryan O’Hearn. The score would remain stagnant through nine innings at five apiece until Austin Hayes scored on a fielder’s choice in the top of the 10th.

The Blue Jays weren’t able to capitalize with a runner on second base to start the bottom frame of the 10th, and they left Rogers Centre disappointed.

Every loss seems to matter more in the AL East this season, as it’s easily been the toughest division among the six in MLB. At 25-21 entering Sunday, the Blue Jays were in last place.