Bodies of 3 Marines killed during in Australian Osprey crash pulled from site of crash

The bodies of three Marines who were killed during a crash in an MV-22B Osprey were pulled from the crash site, according to the Marine Corps.

According to officials, the three Marines were among 23 passengers onboard an MV-22B Osprey when it crashed on Melville Island, north of Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia on Sunday.

Marine Rotational Force – Darwin (MRF-D) identified the Marines as Capt. Eleanor V. LeBeau, a 29-year-old female from Belleville, Illinois, who served as the MV-22B pilot; Cpl. Spencer R. Collart, a 21-year-old male from Arlington, Virginia, who served as the MV-22B crew chief; and Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, a 37-year-old male from Jefferson, Colorado, another MV-22B pilot who was also the executive officer.

The Marines said in a Tuesday statement that the three people were declared dead at the crash site, and added that their bodies were taken to Darwin late in the day.

Col. Brendan Sullivan, commanding officer of the Marine Rotation Force-Darwin said its main focus is on investigating the cause of the crash and supporting the recovery.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of three respected and beloved members of the MRF-D family,” Sullivan said in a statement.”Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and with all involved.”

The three Marines killed are based in Darwin.

President Biden issued a social media statement on the crash.

“Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of the Marines who lost their lives in this deadly crash,” Biden tweeted. “We are praying for those who also suffered injuries.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.