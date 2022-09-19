Body found in container in Arizona desert

Authorities are trying to identify a body found inside a container in a desert area north of Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, officers were called to the scene near Cave Creek Road and the Carefree Highway around 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

Someone called to report adult human remains being discovered, police said.

Police didn’t disclose the gender of the victim or estimate how long the body may have had been in the container.

Information on the type of container wasn’t immediately released by police, who said detectives were continuing to investigate the incident.