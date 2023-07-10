Body found in MA’s Merrimack River believed to be autistic girl reported missing

State police divers recovered what they believe to be the body of a 7-year-old girl from Lowell whose disappearance Sunday prompted a search that included police officers, local residents, dog teams, all-terrain vehicles, helicopters and a drone.

The body recovered Monday from the Merrimack River in Tewksbury is believed to be that of Anna Mburu, but the chief medical examiner will confirm the identity and cause of death, said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Chief Greg Hudon. There were no obvious signs of foul play, they said.

The girl who was on the autism spectrum and was nonverbal was reported missing Sunday afternoon.

It was unclear how she ended up in the water. Officials used a sonar to find the child’s body moving with the current of the river, which was about 4 feet higher than normal and flowing fast because of recent rain.