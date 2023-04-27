Body of Colorado man recovered at Canyonlands National Park in Utah

A death investigation is underway at the Canyonlands National Park in Utah after a Colorado man was found dead on Monday, officials said.

Park staff at Hans Flat received a visitor report around 10 a.m. about an unoccupied vehicle in the Maze District, the National Park Service said.

Search and rescuers were dispatched to the area and found a body. The body was identified as a 48-year-old man from Nederland, Colorado. Officials did not immediately release his name.

The man’s body was recovered with help from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter crew.

The man’s cause of death is unknown. His body was taken to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for further investigation.

Officials said no additional information is available at this time.

The Maze District “is the least accessible district” of Canyonlands National Park, and is known for “remoteness and the difficulty of roads and trails,” NPS says on its website.

“Visitors must be prepared for self-sufficiency and the proper equipment or gear for self-rescue,” the agency said. “Rarely do visitors spend less than three days in the Maze, and the area can easily absorb a week-long trip.”

In recent months, at least two other deaths have occurred at national parks in Utah.

The two other hikers both died on trails at Arches National Park in February and March, respectively.

On Feb. 24, a 71-year-old Massachusetts man was hiking with his wife and son when he collapsed to the ground and became unresponsive. On March 12, a 56-year-old hiker died on Devils Garden Trail.

Park rangers respond to hundreds of search or rescue incidents in Arches and Canyonlands National Parks each year, according to the park’s website.

Officials urge visitors to plan ahead as part of its safety guidelines, which include staying hydrated, knowing the weather conditions, hiking with companions and resting often.