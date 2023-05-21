Body of missing New York boy, 11, found in river 2 days after friend found dead in nearby waterway

The body of an 11-year-old New York boy who went missing a week ago was found Saturday morning in the Hudson River — two days after the body of his friend was found by police in the Harlem River, according to reports.

Alfa Barrie, 11, and Garrett Warren, 13, were last seen together on surveillance camera after school in Harlem on May 12, according to FOX 5, citing the NYPD.

Warren’s body was found Thursday morning in the Harlem River near the Madison Avenue Bridge.

“We are all going through the same thing, two families losing their children, their young ones, at the same time. It’s really sad,” Ahmadou Diallo, Barrie’s uncle, told WCBS-TV Saturday.

Diallo said Barrie was a “very good” kid. “Curious, loving, charming, always give Mommy a kiss before he left the house.”

Harlem community activist Jackie Rowe-Adams said Warren’s mother collapsed she found out her son was dead on Thursday.

“Unbelievable, and that’s all the mom kept saying — not her child, that was not her child in the water, she wanted to see her child, she wanted to go view the body, she wanted to see because he wasn’t supposed to be in that water, and that’s all, you know,” she told the station. “I’m gonna tell you, honestly, that’s the reaction of a mom in disbelief that your child’s not coming home.”

Police said foul play wasn’t suspected in Warren’s death. The cause of death for the boys wasn’t reported.

