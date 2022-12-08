Body of Polish man who vanished after Chicago party pulled from Lake Michigan

The body of a missing 21-year-old Polish man was pulled from Lake Michigan on Wednesday, days after he vanished following a party at a Chicago bar over the weekend, officials said.

Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was pulled unresponsive from the lake at the Oak Street Beach just before 2 a.m., Chicago police said. He was rushed to Northwestern hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Szubert appeared to have a laceration to the right side of his head, FOX32 Chicago reported, citing police.

Police are investigating his death.

Szubert vanished Saturday night after spending time with coworkers at the Howl at the Moon bar in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. He was last seen at about 9:45 p.m.

When Szubert’s friends were unable to contact him Sunday morning, they returned to the River North neighborhood, retraced their steps and put up missing person posters, the station reported.

Szubert, who was from Tiffin, Poland, had worked in information technology for Knapp Incorporated, a global tech company. He had been in the U.S. since November, staying at a hotel while working on a project in Joliet.

The 21-year-old was due to return to Poland next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.