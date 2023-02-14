Body of Utah teen recovered after he fell through ice at reservoir

The desperate search for a Utah teen who fell through ice into the chilly waters of a reservoir ended early Tuesday after search teams recovered the boy’s body, authorities said.

The body of the 14-year-old boy was located just after midnight at the Settlement Canyon Reservoir in Tooele, the Tooele City Police Department said. Officials said the boy’s identity would not be immediately released.

The teen had been at the reservoir with an 18-year-old male and 16-year-old male when he and the 18-year-old fell through the ice just before 7 p.m., police said.

The older teen made it out of the water and joined the 16-year-old in flagging down a passing citizen for help. The citizen called 911 and responding police officers attempted to traverse the ice to rescue the 14-year-old.

However, one of the police officers fell through the ice. The officer was immediately pulled out of the water and treated for cold exposure at the scene.

Two firefighters also partially fell into the freezing waters, FOX13 Salt Lake City reported.

Lt. Jeremy Hansen told the station that the ice on the reservoir wasn’t thick enough for people to be out on it, which also hampered rescue efforts.

Police said further information about the incident will be released later.