Body pulled from NYC waterway identified as missing Goldman Sachs staffer, family says

A body found floating in a New York City creek has been identified as missing Goldman Sachs staffer John Castic, his father told Fox News Digital.

Castic, 27, was last seen Saturday at about 2:30 a.m. leaving a “Zeds Dead” concert at The Brooklyn Mirage in East Williamsburg.

“They have found his body and confirmed it’s him,” his shattered father, Jeffrey Castic, told Fox News Digital. “It appears to have been death by misadventure. His wallet and phone were found on him.”

NYPD detectives called the family a little after 2 p.m. on Tuesday to deliver the devastating news.

A passerby spotted Castic’s body floating in a section of Newton Creek called English Kills early Tuesday at 11:09 a.m. and called 911, according to police.

The NYPD Harbor units arrived and pulled him from the water.

The DePaul University graduate had worked as a senior analyst for Goldman Sachs for about one year.

“He was so smart but, in the end, he did something dumb, and it cost him,” Jeffrey Castic told Fox News Digital. “We think he might have been impaired, we do not know, and it was just a lapse of judgment.”

The city’s Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy and determine Castic’s cause of death, police said in a statement. The investigation is ongoing.

Another man, psychologist Karl Clemente, 27, also vanished from the same music venue June 11 and turned up dead five days later in Newtown Creek.

Clemente’s father isn’t so sure it was an accident and said he thinks that the two cases could be linked. “There’s something weird here,” Alex Clemente said. “There might be some connection.”

Staffers at the venue turned away Clemente because they said he had been drinking, his father told Fox News Digital.

Video surveillance shows him walking toward a nearby gas station, but there was no footage of him inside.

Additional footage recorded minutes later allegedly shows Clemente fleeing down Metropolitan Avenue.

“Why was he running?” said Alex Clemente. “Someone was chasing him. There’s something fishy here.” Unlike Castic, Clemente’s wallet and phone were not found with his body.

Police said the investigation into Clemente’s death remains open.

Ashley Papa and Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.