BOEM Proposing Additional Offshore Wind Turbines 3.5 Miles off Ocean City

There will be a public meeting on offshore wind on Tuesday, September 24th at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is holding the meeting to present plans for the construction of offshore wind turbines as close as 3.5 miles from the Ocean City shoreline. This is in addition to the 114 938-foot tall turbines BOEM has already approved on September 4th that would be just over 10 miles offshore. The meeting on September 24th begins at 5pm.