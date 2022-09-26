Bolt Creek Fire in Washington falls to 7% containment as fire weather on the rise, officials say

The Bolt Creek Fire in Washington state intensified over the weekend, growing to 11,277 acres Monday morning as hot, dry weather increased fire activity, officials said.

Containment of the wildfire fell to 7% from around 96% over the weekend, FOX13 Seattle reported.

“Fire weather is again on the rise, and some areas have become more hazardous,” Bolt Creek Fire Information said.

A 72-hour fire watch was in place amid unseasonably high temperatures and critically low humidity, officials said.

PA MAN FACES LIFE IN PRISON IN ARSON THAT KILLED 3

The blaze triggered a Level 2 evacuation in some areas, which indicates that there is a significant risk to the area and that citizens should be ready to leave with short notice.

The fire started Sept. 10 during hot, dry and windy conditions, causing hikers and residents to evacuate quickly.

Last week, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said smoke from the wildfire made the air quality unhealthy for everyone in downtown and North Seattle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.