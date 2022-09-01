Border Patrol apprehends group of 100 migrants in California, most from 12 countries other than Mexico

U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 100 migrants on Tuesday morning in California.

Agents from the San Diego Sector apprehended the group of migrants nearly a half mile east of Border Field State Park in San Diego at 2 a.m., according to a Border Patrol press release.

Officials said that the group of migrants consisted of citizens from Africa, Asia, and South America.

The migrant group contained 79 adults, 18 family unit members, as well as 3 unaccompanied juveniles. They originated from the following countries, according to CPB:

Somalia (37)

India (17)

Cameroon (8)

Senegal (7)

Mauritania (7)

Afghanistan (6)

Ethiopia (6)

Pakistan (4)

Burkina Faso (3)

Brazil (3)

Guinea (1)

Tobago (1)

Most of the individuals were non-Spanish speaking, which required resources for translation support, officials said, adding that all migrants were medically evaluated.

Border Patrol officials say that of the 145,618 migrants that have been apprehended in the 2022 fiscal year, 44,444 came from countries other than Mexico.