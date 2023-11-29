Border Patrol in Texas arrests 21 sex offenders in less than two months

Border Patrol officers in Texas’ Del Rio Sector have arrested nearly two dozen child sex predators in less than two months.

Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal said Sunday that Del Rio Sector agents have apprehended 21 convicted sex offenders attempting to enter the U.S. illegally since October 1.

The subjects have all been convicted of a slew of sex crimes involving young children, according to Bernal.

BORDER AGENTS ACROSS US ASKED TO VIRTUALLY PROCESS MIGRANTS AMID SURGE AT SOUTHERN BORDER: REPORT

Bernal’s announcement coincided with an announcement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that it will temporarily suspend and reduce vehicle processing at ports of entry in Texas and Arizona, in response to a surge in migrant encounters along the southern border.

Several sectors along the U.S.-Mexico border have seen major spikes in migrant encounters over the past week.

Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector said Sunday it was pausing social media activity as the agency deals with a surge of migrants at the border.