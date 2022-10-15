Boston Marathon winner may lose title for doping

Diana Kipyokei may have her 2021 Boston Marathon victory rescinded after she tested positive for a banned substance and allegedly obstructed an investigation into the cheating allegations.

The Kenyan runner’s sample after winning the race in October 2021 had traces of triamcinolone acetonide, according to the Athletics Integrity United (AIU).

The drug is a glucocorticoid prohibited at races when an athlete doesn’t have permission to use it as a medication.

Ten Kenyan competitors have tested positive for the drug since the start of 2021, according to the AIU. There have only been two other cases in athletics from the entire rest of the world in the same period.

Kipyokei is also under investigation for “obstructing or delaying the AIU’s investigation through the provision of false information or documentation.” She faces a four-year ban and being stripped of her Boston win along with losing $150,000 in prize money.

“Kipyokei’s result in the 2021 Boston Marathon will be disqualified, pending the completion of relevant athlete appeals processes,” the Boston Athletic Association said in a statement.

“The BAA will adjust race rankings and will provide prize award adjustments to top finishers of the 2021 event, pending the sanctioning.”

She won the race in two hours, 24 minutes and 45 seconds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.