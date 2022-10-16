Boston police arrest knife-wielding suspect accused of stabbing 4 people in murderous rampage

Boston police made an arrest after an early Sunday morning stabbing rampage in the city’s theater district left four people wounded, including one victim who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Daryl Diamond, 39, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on four counts of assault with intent to murder and four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon – knife, Boston police said. No motive has been announced in the stabbings.

The incident first unfolded at approximately 2:10 a.m. when officers assigned to District A-1 responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred in the area of Stuart and Tremont. Police made an on-site arrest.

“Officers located two adult male victims on scene, a third adult male victim self-applied to a local area hospital, and a fourth victim self-applied several hours following the incident,” police said. “One of the male victims was found to have life-threatening injuries, the other three were found to have non-life-threatening injuries. All victims are expected to survive their injuries. Following an on-scene investigation, Officers took Daryl Diamond into custody.”

No additional information was immediately available.