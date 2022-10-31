Boston Police warn public of ‘dangerousness’ of spiked drinks as dozens of reports surface

The Boston Police Department is warning the public about the risk of spiked drinks as investigators so far have collected at least 73 reports this year in which a victim or witness has alleged that beverages may have been drugged.

The statistic revealed by Boston Police Department Lt. Detective Richard Driscoll during a recent City Council hearing comes as Boston University Police are also asking students to be on alert about “a trend in scentless, colorless, and tasteless drugs being placed in alcoholic drinks of unsuspecting victims.”

“We are aware of about 73 reports where a victim or witness alleges a drink spiking occurred or fears that one occurred,” Driscoll said. “Of those 73 reports… three were reported to have resulted in positive drug tests for opioids, and a fourth was reportedly the result of an unknown date rape drug. With that said, there’s no denying that an issue does exist.”

Driscoll said the reports are coming from people who are going to licensed bars and entertainment venues and college parties.

In a statement, Boston Police said it would “like to remind the public of the dangerousness of scentless, colorless, and tasteless drugs such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims.

“Other drugs commonly used in a similar fashion are GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid) or Ketamine,” the statement continued. “These drugs and substances can cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis, or unconsciousness, along with a host of other symptoms, leaving the potential victim vulnerable to the intentions of the suspect.”

Police say the public should make sure their drinks are being served directly by bartenders and to keep their hands covering their drinks when they aren’t looking at them to avoid being targeted, among other preventative measures.

“Please be aware of any uncharacteristic behavior from your acquaintances and be wary of strangers attempting to lure individuals away from their friends,” police also said. “Should you observe any individual who appears to be in distress, wandering alone late at night, or dressed unsuitably for the weather, be sure to contact the police immediately.”