Boston trolley derails with about 30 passengers onboard, no injuries reported

No one was injured Monday when a trolley operated by the Boston transit agency derailed with about 30 passengers on board, the agency said.

The Green Line trolley derailed at Packard’s Corner in the city’s Allston neighborhood about 1:40 p.m., a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said in an email.

The passengers safely exited the train.

MBTA officials said it appears that the condition of the track contributed to the derailment. “The distance between the rails was not where it should have been,” said MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said.

There was a speed restriction in place, which helped avoid injuries, he said. Repairs have been scheduled this summer in the area, Eng said, adding the MBTA is looking to accelerate those repairs.

Buses replaced trolley service between Kenmore and Washington Street while MBTA personnel worked to get the trolley back on the rails.

Shuttle buses will continue to replace service between Kenmore and Washington Street through the end of service Monday to let crews to perform track maintenance work around Packard’s Corner.

The Federal Transit Administration and the state Department of Public Utilities have been notified.

The MBTA, which oversees the nation’s oldest subway system as well as commuter rail, bus and ferry service, has come under intense scrutiny in recent years for a series of safety issues that led to a federal review and orders to fix the problem. It has recently been plagued by slow zones, the delayed delivery of new vehicles and understaffing.