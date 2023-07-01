Boston University law students offered therapy in response to recent Supreme Court decisions

Boston University School of Law students are being offered therapy in the wake of three controversial Supreme Court decisions about affirmative action, religious freedom and student debt forgiveness this week.

The BU Law Student Government Association’s (SGA) statement, which was sent out to law students Friday afternoon, denounced the three decisive Supreme Court decisions of the week: Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, 303 Creative LLC. v. Elenis and Biden v. Nebraska.

In an email obtained by Fox News Digital, the student board began by lambasting the Supreme Court’s decision in the Students for Fair Admissions case, which declared that race-based affirmative action in college admissions was unconstitutional.

“[The assenting judges] went so far as to say that the race-based admission system uses race as a negative and operates it as a stereotype,” the letter read. “They may couch their opinion in legal jargon, but we all know what this opinion aims to do: advocate for a ‘colorblind’ admission process.”

“However, as many of our students know and Justice Sotomayor says in her dissent, ‘ignoring race will not equalize a society that is racially unequal,'” the letter proclaimed.

“As a reminder, BU also offers a number of wellness resources that are willing and able to help students navigate these times,” the statement added.

The university’s law shool is not offering specialized counseling for its students, but the SGA recommended resources that are already available.

Two of the resources were BU Behavioral Medicine and BU Student Wellbeing. According to its website, BU Behavioral Medicine offers therapy, on-call service for mental health emergencies, and mental health diagnoses, among other services.

The student government also criticized the decision in the 303 Creative LLC. v. Elenis, which gave a Christian web designer the right to deny services to same-sex couples. Biden v. Nebraska ruled that President Biden’s proposed student loan forgiveness plan was unconstitutional.

“These three decisions form part of a lengthy sequence of this court’s ruling which steadily erode the rights of marginalized communities and undermine the very diversity upon which our nation was built,” the SGA argued.

Fox News Digital reached out to Boston University and BU Law SGA, but did not receive an immediate response.