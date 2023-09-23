Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. accomplishes feat no player has ever come close to in MLB history

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. has reached a point no man in MLB history has come close to after belting his 40th home run of the season on Friday night.

Acuña not only became a member of the elite 40/40 club – 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a single season – but he is the only player in MLB history to have 40 homers and 60 stolen bases in a single year.

No other player has ever had a 40/50 season, let alone 40/60.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Acuña was already on an NL MVP pace with his .335/.414/.592 slash line as well as his 207 hits and 140 runs, which leads MLB. This incredible feat, though, may have solidified it for the 25-year-old superstar.

Facing Washington Nationals starter Patrick Corbin, Acuña roped a hanging breaking ball to left field that continued to soar into the stands.

BRAVES PITCHER CALLS OUT PHILLIES MANAGER ROB THOMSON AFTER CRITICISM: ‘IF YOU DON’T LIKE IT, STOP IT’

And Acuña knew exactly what the home run meant, as he celebrated reaching the 40-home run mark with an ecstatic trot around the bases.

Acuña is only the fifth player in league history to reach the 40/40 club, which includes Alfonso Soriano, who was the last to do it in 2006. Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds and Jose Canseco are also on the list.

Acuña might even make it the 40/70 club soon, as his 68 stolen bases entering the game leads MLB.

A four-time All-Star after being selected this season, Acuña has been a key reason why the Braves own the best record in MLB at 98-55 entering Friday. Because of him, and others on a star-studded roster, experts and fans alike believe the Braves could go all the way this season.

The Braves, as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers, already received a bye to begin National League postseason play.