Braves rookie Spencer Strider breaks long-standing franchise record in impressive start

Spencer Strider’s impressive rookie season continued Thursday night, as the right-hander rewrote the Atlanta Braves’ record books for the most strikeouts in a single game.

Facing the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park in Atlanta, Strider struck out 16 batters, breaking Hall of Famer John Smoltz’s record of 15 that he notched on April 10, 2005.

On his 106th pitch of the night and a 3-2 count on Sean Bouchard, Strider snapped off an 86 mph slider across the plate that got Bouchard swinging. Strider knew what was at stake, as he immediately celebrated with a yell after seeing the result of his perfectly-placed pitch.

Strider’s final line was those 16 strikeouts, two hits and no runs allowed in a dominant performance to secure his ninth win of the season.

On the date Smoltz set the record, which has held for over 17 years, he faced the New York Mets and actually lost the game, 6-1.

“I was so disappointed,” Smoltz said to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2017. “I would have rather not struck out one guy and win a game than to strike out that many and lose.”

Strider can’t say the same, as the Braves collected three runs, one in the fourth inning and two in the fifth. Austin Riley, the Braves’ best hitter this season, hit his 33rd homer to make it 1-0 in the fourth. Then, fellow rookie Michael Harris II hit his 14th homer followed by an RBI single from Dansby Swanson.

The 23-year-old has asserted himself as a crucial piece of the Braves’ rotation, using his triple-digits fastball to set the tone for the rest of his arsenal on the mound.

Strider now has a 2.67 ERA on the season in 28 appearances, 17 of which have been starts.