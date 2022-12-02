Brawl breaks out in Senegal parliament after male lawmaker slaps female colleague

A wild brawl was caught on video in Senegal’s parliament this week after a male opposition lawmaker slapped a female colleague of the ruling party, reports say.

The confrontation between Massata Samb and Amy Ndiaye Gniby of the Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition erupted during a budget presentation.

Samb was addressing the chamber about recent comments Gniby had made in which she had criticized a spiritual leader’s opposition to the idea of President Macky Sall seeking a third term, according to Reuters.

“Mister president, a deputy has stood in front of this tribune to insult someone’s marabout [spiritual leader],” Samb was quoted by Reuters as saying.

But after Gniby reportedly scoffed at Samb and indicated she didn’t care, he walked over and was seen on video swinging at her.

As lawmakers tried to separate the two, Gniby is seen hurling a chair at Samb and being kicked by another male individual in the chest.

More lawmakers then entered the fray, with one picking up the chair and shouting at Samb.

The two sides eventually were separated.