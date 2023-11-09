Brawls break out during screening of graphic movie depicting Hamas terrorist attack

Fights broke out between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian supporters in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, in front of a museum where a screening of a controversial movie about the October 7 Hamas attacks was taking place.

The clashes erupted across the street from the Museum of Tolerance (MOT), a multimedia museum, where inside more than 150 people had gathered to watch “Bearing Witness,” a 47-minute film that was touted as featuring “extremely graphic and violent” footage documenting the attacks.

Actress Gal Gadot, who previously served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), is understood to have helped organize the event but did not attend, according to reports. However, her husband, Jaron Varsano, an Israeli film producer, was present.

Video posted online shows people punching and kicking each other on Pico Boulevard as cars try to drive through an intersection. Demonstrators had lined both sides of the street and could be seen carrying Israeli and Palestinian flags.

Several people were detained at the scene, although the LAPD told Fox News Digital that no arrests were made.

Two people who were injured in the skirmishes submitted battery reports to police, and they refused medical attention, an LAPD spokesperson said.

The LAPD were already present outside the venue, as the screening had generated controversy and threats online.

Palestinian activists accused Gadot of supporting genocide due to her backing of the current Israeli offensive. Gadot, however, does not appear to be backing down and took to Instagram yesterday to call for hostages to be set free.

The movie documents the October 7 massacre where Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel, murdering at least 1,400 Israelis and taking approximately 240 people hostage, including foreigners.

The graphic film depicts Israelis being ambushed, shot through windshields and beheaded with shovels, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The footage is a compilation of footage from security cameras, cellphones and Hamas’ own recordings showing the brutal atrocities.

It also includes audio of terrorists proudly parading around hostages and calling loved ones back in Gaza to boast about their misdeeds, the publication reported.

The Museum of Tolerance, according to its website, serves as the educational arm of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, an internationally renowned Jewish human rights organization. It aims to challenge visitors to understand the Holocaust and to confront all forms of prejudice and discrimination in the world today.