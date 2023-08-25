Bray Wyatt death leads to tributes around pro wrestling world

WWE superstar Bray Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, died Thursday at the age of 36.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made the announcement on social media, saying Rotunda “unexpectedly passed.”

A report surfaced earlier this month that the former champion had been nearing a return to the ring after battling a “life-threatening illness.”

Tributes poured in for the Rotunda, including from many within the professional wrestling world.

“Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with [WWE] universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted on X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

“Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time.

Funk, whose storied career spanned several decades, died Wednesday at the age of 79.

“Absolutely shattered to learn that my friend, Windham Rotunda, has passed away,” Matt Hardy wrote on X. “It’s devastating to think he left us at only 36 years young. My condolences go out to his family, wife & children. I’m so sorry, my compeer. Miss you already.”

Wyatt had been with WWE since 2009, except for around a year in 2021 and 2022 when he was released.

Back in October, Wyatt had made a return to the WWE in one of the most mysterious build-ups the company had done in a while. A white rabbit, mystery QR codes and other messages appeared on WWE programming leading up to Wyatt’s eventual return at Extreme Rules. The hints pointed toward his return about 15 months since he was released in July 2021.

Wyatt had two daughters with his ex-wife and a son with his fiancée. His father, Mike Rotunda, was known in the WWE as Irwin R. Schyster (IRS).

