Brazen daylight robbery of elderly Chicago woman at gunpoint caught on camera
An elderly woman was robbed of her purse at gunpoint on Chicago’s north side Wednesday morning, and the crime was caught on camera.
Police say it happened around 11:20 a.m. The woman victim was on the sidewalk with her dog when an unknown man got out of a vehicle, pulled a gun and demanded her belongings, FOX 32 Chicago reports.
The suspect can be seen on surveillance video snatching the woman’s purse before taking off in a blue Honda CRV.
“It’s weird feeling fear in your neighborhood,” Mike Walker, the victim’s son-in-law told FOX 32. “She’s a hilarious lady. She jokes that she got through 70 years of her life without a gun pointed in her face, so she’s in good spirits, but she’s stunned.”
SUSPECT IN KILLING OF ATLANTA WOMAN IN GATED COMMUNITY WAS INVOLVED IN LIQUOR STORE INCIDENT NEARBY: REPORT
Police have not reported anyone in custody for the robbery. The investigation is ongoing.