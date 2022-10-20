Brazilian influencer Núbia Cristina Braga killed in hail of bullets at home: report

A popular Brazilian social media influencer was reportedly gunned down at her home last week, according to local media reports.

Núbia Cristina Braga, a 23-year-old influencer with nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram as of Wednesday, was shot and killed at her home last week in the Santa Maria neighborhood of Aracaju, the capital of the Sergipe state on Brazil’s northeast coast.

Hours before she was killed on Friday, Braga posted her last Instagram story, sharing the details of a hair appointment, Jam Press reported. She had already returned home when two men reportedly arrived on a motor bicycle and entered her property through an open front door.

Upon spotting the social media star, they opened fire, G1 Globo reported, citing Military Police (PM). The alleged assasins then fled the scene, but it’s unclear from reports whether anything was taken from the residence.

Authorities responded around 9 p.m. to find Braga shot several times lying in a pool of her own blood.

Not motive has been announced and police are asking the public to call a hotline with any information.

The victim’s aunt, Cláudia Menezes, said Braga, “never said if she was being threatened.”

She said her niece regularly did volunteer work in the community, having helped organize events for Children’s Day and Christmas.

Friends said Braga dreamed of becoming a world-renowned influencer, owning her own clothing store, and used her social media profiles to give fashion advice.