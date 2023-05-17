Brett Favre says USA was in ‘better place’ when Trump was president, athletes are ‘afraid’ of trans backlash

It’s safe to say we know who Brett Favre will be voting for next year.

The Hall of Fame quarterback said earlier this week that the United States was in a “better place” when former President Trump was in office.

Favre, who noted he does not identify himself as “Republican, Democrat, or Independent,” say he didn’t agree with “everything Donald Trump does or says” and criticized his use of Twitter. But at the end of the day, he feels Trump makes the better president between him and President Biden.

“I think our country was in better shape with him…” he said on the Jason Whitlock on the “Fearless” podcast. “I think Donald was a non-political president, and I liked that about him. Was he perfect? Absolutely not. Am I perfect? Absolutely not. I’m flawed just like the rest of ’em. We’re all flawed. But I really felt like he had our country in a better place and really cared about our people in our country.

“Black, white, Hispanic, Asian — you name it. I think if you were an American citizen, he cared about you, first and foremost. I don’t know if our current president has the same mentality.”

The pair also discussed the continued transgender debate, with Favre saying biological males should not “use the restroom with girls.”

“To think that a young man who identifies as a girl, I don’t understand it — just hear me out — can go into a girl’s bathroom and use the restroom with girls, and for us to think that’s OK, I think is wrong. I’m sorry…” Favre said. “I just think some things we’re allowing in this country are beyond belief… Some of the thoughts and beliefs we’re seeing are crazy.”

Favre and Whitlock also discussed transgender policies in sports, with Favre seemingly agreeing with Whitlock’s notion that biological men should not be allowed to compete against biological women.

Favre added that athletes need to speak up but are scared to do so.

“I think maybe vast majority are afraid of what it’ll do to their career. And it’s not affecting them directly. Not yet, at least. Who knows where this country’s going? It may affect them somewhere down the road. Is it too late? I don’t know. It’s scary.”

Favre recently withdrew his lawsuit against Pat McAfee stemming from Favre’s alleged involvement with welfare money involving the University of Southern Mississippi.