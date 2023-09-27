Brewers clinch NL Central courtesy of Cubs meltdown against Braves; outfielder commits error on routine fly

The Milwaukee Brewers celebrated after losing to the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday.

Despite the loss, the Brewers still managed to clinch the National League Central division title.

The Atlanta Braves delivered a come-from-behind victory over the Chicago Cubs, giving the Brewers the division crown. The Braves took the lead in the eighth inning due to a fielding blunder by Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki.

A noticeable number of Brewers fans stuck around at American Family Field after the Brewers lost to watch the end of the Braves-Cubs game.

“It was a quick turn,” two-time All-Star Christian Yelich told reporters after the Cubs’ one-run loss. “You go from being bummed that you couldn’t do it on your own with a win to a lot of excitement and champagne.”

The Braves have hit more home runs than any team in the major leagues this season, and they used the long ball to spark their comeback. Kevin Pillar led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a solo home run.

Star right fielder and NL MVP candidate Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a two-run homer to cut the Cubs’ lead to one. In the eighth, Braves catcher Sean Murphy hit what appeared to be a routine fly to the outfield, and Suzuki reached up to glove the ball.

He somehow missed the ball and let it fall to the ground.

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias then took the mound in the ninth to secure the 7-6 win.

The Cubs still hold a half-game lead over the Miami Marlins for the NL’s final wild-card spot. Now that the Brewers have locked up their division, there are only two division titles that remain undecided — the AL East and AL West.

The Baltimore Orioles have already clinched a playoff spot and lead the AL East, and the Texas Rangers are in first place in the AL West.

The MLB postseason starts Tuesday with the wild-card round. The World Series is scheduled to begin Oct. 27.