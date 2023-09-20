Brewers pitcher gets 162-game suspension after he tests positive for same PED a second time

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia has been suspended 162 games after a second positive PED test.

Mejia tested positive for Stanozolol, according to a release from the league.

It’s the same substance he used that resulted in his first suspension last year, which lasted 80 games.

“The Milwaukee Brewers fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and share in the goal of eliminating performance-enhancing substances from our game,” Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 27-year-old Mejía has been on the injured list with a shoulder issue since Aug. 15. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list last week.

The Dominican native is in his third major league season, having spent his first year with Cleveland. He has an 8.32 ERA in 28 games over his big league career.

In nine MLB outings this year, he had a 5.56 ERA.

He’s the first MLB player suspended for drugs this season. Thirteen minor leaguers have been suspended.

A third positive PED test would result in a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball. Jenrry Mejia is the only player banned for life as a result of positive PED tests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.