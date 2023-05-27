Brewers’ Willy Adames exits game, hospitalized after being hit by a foul ball

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was hospitalized after he was struck by a foul ball.

Adames was in the Brewers’ dugout when teammate Brian Anderson hit a line drive foul ball during the second inning in a game against the San Francisco Giants Friday.

The ball appeared to hit Adames in the head or face, but Brewers manager Craig Counsell later revealed the shortstop did not suffer any fractures.

“He was alert and responsive as he left, and then we got pretty good news at the hospital, too,” Counsell said after the game. “Obviously, he’s in pain. But I think, overall, I think not bad news, considering how scary it was.”

Adames remained in a hospital overnight

Counsell also said the team planned to place Adames on the injured list.

“It’ll be a concussion. It’ll be an IL,” the manager said.

The game was briefly halted to provide the training staff enough time to give Adames medical attention.

Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau was in the on-deck circle at the time of the incident.

“Initially, from the sound it made, I thought it hit the cushioned pad,” Brosseau said. “The way they reacted to it, you’re getting scared, and then, after a couple of seconds of them being on the bench, I realized it was a little more serious than that. I heard it more than I saw it.

“It’s a one-in-a-million chance,” Brosseau added. “It’s just scary. I don’t know how hard BA hit that ball, but I know it was coming off hot. To make direct contact like that, yeah, it’s really bad to see.”

The situation seemed to impact the Brewers emotionally the rest of the night.

The Brewers committed two errors and imploded in the third inning when they gave up seven runs. The Giants blew out Milwaukee 15-1 at American Family Field.

Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta said it was difficult to watch what happened to Adames.

“It’s hard to see somebody that you love having that moment,” Peralta said.

Adames is a two-time recipient of Brewers MVP honors from the Milwaukee chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.