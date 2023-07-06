Brian Kohberger defense team granted access to officer training records

Lawyers for Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger won a small victory this week when a judge granted his request to access training records of three police officers involved in the investigation of the murders of four University of Idaho students.

The defense team argued that they wanted to understand the methods the officers utilized, citing their critical role in the probe against their client, News Idaho 6 reported.

CREWS ENTER UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO STUDENTS’ HOME SLATED FOR DEMOLITION AFTER QUADRUPLE STABBING MURDER

Kohberger, 28, is accused of fatally stabbing the college students four University of Idaho students in a 4 a.m. attack on Nov. 13, 2022. The victims were Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, both 20.

The four students had gone out in pairs on a Friday night a few days before Thanksgiving break before returning to an off-campus rental house on King Road, where the three women lived with two other roommates.

Chapin and Kernodle were dating, and Chapin was staying for the night. Kohberger was a Ph.D. student studying criminology at Washington State University, which is approximately 10 miles away.

One of the officers involved in the murder investigation interviewed witnesses at the scene and worked on the search for the car connected to the crime. Another also interviewed witnesses who are expected to testify at Kohberger’s trial.

The third reportedly attended the victims’ autopsies and made decisions about which tips to pursue in the case. Prosecutors said they intend to seek the death penalty against Kohberger.