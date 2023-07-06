Britney Spears denies grabbing Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama, says she was ‘backhanded’ by security

Britney Spears is denying Victor Wembanyama’s claim she “grabbed” the San Antonio Spurs player from behind when she spotted him at a popular restaurant in Las Vegas, adding a member of his security “backhanded” her in the face.

Spears, 41, posted a lengthy statement to her social media Thursday explaining she first saw Wembanyama in the lobby of her hotel before running into him again at the restaurant Wednesday night.

She said she wanted to “congratulate him on his success,” but when she tapped him on the shoulder, she was assaulted by his security.

“I am aware of the player’s statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face,” Spears wrote.

“I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.”

The singer’s statement contradicts Wembanyama’s version of the incident. He told members of the media just before Spears released her statement he was grabbed from behind.

“I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder. She grabbed me from behind,” Wembanyama said, later adding he did not know it was Spears at the time.

“I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force, but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner.”

Spears called the incident “super embarrassing,” but said the purpose of sharing her story was to “urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect.”

“Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!! I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will…”

TMZ first reported that Spears had been “backhanded” by a member of Wembanyama’s security. That member was later identified by the outlet as Spurs’ Director of Team Security Damian Smith. The report was later updated to clarify that security footage allegedly showed Smith pushing Spears’ hand away, causing her hand to strike her face.

A source with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press Spears filed a police report.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital that officers did respond to an incident regarding a “battery investigation” in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard at around 11 p.m. local time.

Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, also posted a statement on social media addressing the incident.

“I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves. Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable,” Asghar posted to his Instagram story.

In a second statement, which appeared to be removed from his Instagram but was later shared to Twitter, he called the security guard “out-of-control.”

“The violent behavior of an out-of-control security guard should not cast a shadow on the accomplishment of a great young man on the rise [Wembanyama]. The blame should fall on the coward who did this, the people who hired him without proper vetting, and a systemic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment.

“I can’t imagine a scenario where an unarmed female fan showing any kind of excitement or appreciation for a celebrity would cause her to be physically assaulted, much less being hit in the face for tapping someone on the shoulder. The changes needed will have to come from the top, and I look forward to those changes.”

Wembanyama, 19, was drafted by the Spurs with the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft last month and is widely regarded as the best prospect to enter the league since LeBron James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

Wembanyama has been in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League, where he is set to make his debut for the Spurs Friday night in a game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.