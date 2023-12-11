Brittany Mahomes’ 1-word response to controversial end to Chiefs-Bills game

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, made her stance clear on the controversy surrounding the end of the team’s 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The quarterback’s biggest cheerleader posted a video on her Instagram Stories that shows a back judge on the field waiting for the Bills to end the game. She wrote “MVP” on the video next to the official.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was the final drive that caused the most controversy.

VIEW THE POST ON X

The Chiefs thought they had a touchdown after a long pass to Travis Kelce followed by a clever lateral to Kadarius Toney allowed the wide receiver to score the would-be go-ahead touchdown. But a penalty was called on Toney for being offside on the play. The Chiefs also appeared to be upset that the refs missed an offsides call on Buffalo linebacker Von Miller.

As Mahomes went back to the sidelines, he teed off on the officials, slammed his helmet and had to be held back. The quarterback opened up about his feelings on the officiating after the game.

“It’s tough to swallow,” he said. “Not only from me, and football in general, to take away greatness like that, for a guy like Travis to make a play like that, you want to see the guys on the field decide the game. They’re human. They make mistakes. But every week, we’re talking about something.”

“It’s the call. Just in that moment. Not for myself. To have a flag change the outcome of the game. I’ve never had offensive offsides called. If it does, they warn you. There wasn’t a warning the entire game. And then you make a call like that in the final minute? Another game, we’re talking about the refs. It’s not what we want for the NFL. It’s not what we want for football.”

Kansas City dropped to 8-5 on the season.