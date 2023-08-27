Brittany Mahomes blasts critics: ‘I could give two s—s about people’s opinion of me’

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, has been the subject of much criticism from NFL fans over a number of different complaints.

Mahomes was asked in an Instagram Q&A last week about whether the critics affect her when they “continue to talk about you.”

“It used to, yes, but not anymore,” she responded, via the New York Post. “I could give two s—s about people’s opinion of me that don’t even know me.”

Mahomes drew ire of fans in January 2022 when she sprayed champagne over a crowd of Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium. She was called “reckless” for the maneuver. She’s also sparred with fans on X, the company formerly known as Twitter, over criticism of NFL officials.

The wife of the two-time Super Bowl champion was a part of the Netflix show “Quarterback.” The show took an inside look at their relationship and how they started dating in the first place.

The star quarterback said he and Brittany met in seventh and eighth grade. Patrick said Brittany was a grade above him and that he was stuck in the “friend zone.”

“I was like the best friend, in the friend zone forever,” he said. “I used to walk her to class and was trying to flirt. When I was a sophomore in high school, and she was a junior, I actually got her a rose, and I was kind of, like, I had a crush on her. But I was giving the rose as a joke, but kind of a quotation ‘joke.’”

Brittany said Patrick thought it was a joke, but she didn’t take it like that.

“I thought it was the cutest thing in the world,” she said. “And then everyone at our lunch table started chanting, ‘Kiss him, kiss him!’ and made it really awkward because we were ‘just friends.’ That’s kind of what started it and I thought it was cute.”

“So, they were chanting, and I thought it was kind of awkward, and it was funny and then we just kind of … I was like, ‘OK, this guy is actually kind of cute. Maybe I do like him.’ So, then we just started talking and then started dating.”

The rest is truly history.