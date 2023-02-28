Brittany Mahomes, Chiefs star’s wife, calls out ‘grown men talking s—‘ following Joe Rogan’s divorce comment

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has gone to social media yet again, this time to call out Joe Rogan.

In his recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, the UFC commentator was discussing the Mahomes family with comedians and fellow podcasters Shane Gillis, Mark Normand and Ari Shaffir, and they started roasting Brittany and Jackson Mahomes, Patrick’s younger brother, specifically.

“You know what I like, though, I came around on Jackson Mahomes,” Gillis said. “I’m a fan. His brother that does TikToks and his annoying wife that screams – everyone hates on them and it actually makes me happy.

“Patrick Mahomes has a wife that’s just wild. She’s up in the box and films herself…and Patrick is obviously the man, and then he’s got a crazy wife and a brother up in the box, doing all that s—.”

Then, Rogan said his piece.

“The problem is they keep that same energy when you get divorced. They come after you with that same energy.”

Brittany Mahomes seemed to take exception to the entire segment, and appeared to tweet this in response to Rogan and his guests.

“Something about grown men talking s— about someone’s wife is real weird…” Mahomes said.

“Actually grown a– men hating on women in general is pathetic,” she added with a woozy-faced emoji at the end.

Both tweets came out three days after Rogan’s podcast went live and clips of the Mahomes comments made their rounds.

Brittany Mahomes has not been shy with her comments against haters. After the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, she followed her husband and tight end Travis Kelce in asking those that doubted Kansas City to give them an apology.

She has also never shied away from some trolling herself on social media, which included telling the Cincinnati Bengals “Cancun on 3” after the Chiefs defeated them at Arrowhead Stadium – which Cincy called “Burrowhead Stadium” in reference to their quarterback Joe Burrow never losing against Kansas City until that game – to advance to the Super Bowl.