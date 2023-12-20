Brittany Mahomes fires back at ‘rude a– people’ on social media

Brittany Mahomes suggested on Tuesday she was sick of the uptick in recent negative comments directed toward her.

Her remarks came as she has been spotted more and more with Taylor Swift.

Mahomes addressed “rude a– people” on her Instagram Stories.

“Recently there has been ALOT more rude a– people on here more than normal….I’m not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from….please,” Mahomes wrote.

Mahomes is routinely at Kansas City Chiefs games at home and on the road to support her husband, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, while he looks to keep the team in contention to make the playoffs and get back to the Super Bowl. She is sometimes seen holding both of their children on the sidelines as well.

This year, Mahomes found a new friend in her suite. Swift and Mahomes have been spotted out and about together, as well as hugging and cheering when the Chiefs score touchdowns.

Swift has been at the stadium to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as things continue to get hot and heavy. Swift and Mahomes even came up with new handshakes when the team scores.

NFL fans suggested earlier this year that Mahomes may be upset that Swift was stealing air time from her, but that appears to be far from the case.

In August, she blasted critics in a Q&A session on her Instagram.

“It used to, yes, but not anymore,” she responded, via the New York Post. “I could give two s—s about people’s opinion of me that don’t even know me.”

