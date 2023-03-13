Broncos add Mike McGlinchey to beef up offensive line for Russell Wilson: reports

The Denver Broncos appeared to add more protection on the offensive line for Russell Wilson as the star quarterback enters his second season with the team following the blockbuster trade from last offseason.

The Broncos and offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey agreed to a five-year deal on Monday as the NFL’s “legal tampering” period opened up, according to multiple reports. The deal is worth $87.5 million with more than $50 million guaranteed, the NFL Network reported.

The deals cannot be made official until 4 p.m. ET – the official start of the 2023 season.

McGlinchey was the No. 9 overall pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played in all of the team’s 17 games in 2022 protecting Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy as San Francisco made an appearance in the NFC Championship. He only played in eight games in 2021.

The 28-year-old will now have the opportunity to protect Wilson, who had a rough first season with the Broncos. Denver fired coach Nathaniel Hackett and hired Sean Payton to replace him at the start of the year. Payton took a year off from coaching after being with the New Orleans Saints for 15 seasons.

Denver was 5-12 in 2022. The team was 21st in yards gained and 32nd in points scored.

McGlinchey could be the start of a changing offense for Denver. Some extra protection is sure to do Wilson some good moving forward.