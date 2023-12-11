Broncos’ Courtland Sutton makes incredible 1-handed TD catch as team tops Chargers

The Denver Broncos bounced back from a loss against the Houston Texans with a victory on Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-7, marking their sixth win out of their last seven games.

The Broncos’ victory was highlighted by a spectacular catch from Courtland Sutton.

In the third quarter, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson found Sutton one-on-one against Chargers cornerback Michael Davis. Sutton and Davis battled for position, but Sutton found some way to maneuver around Davis and make a one-handed grab for the touchdown as he was getting interfered with.

Davis was called for a penalty as Denver went up 17-0.

Sutton finished with three catches for 62 yards and the touchdown as Denver went on to win the game, 24-7.

Wilson threw for 224 yards and two touchdown passes. His second touchdown pass went to Adam Trautman. Javonte Williams led the way on the ground with 66 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Unfortunately for the Chargers, Justin Herbert left the game early with a hand injury. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley later said he suffered a broken right index finger.

Easton Stick came into the game and was 13 of 24 with 179 passing yards. He was sacked twice.

Denver improved to 7-6 on the year, and with the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss, the Broncos are in striking distance of taking the lead in the AFC West.

The Chargers fell to 5-8 as their season continues to spiral.

