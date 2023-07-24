Broncos’ Eyioma Uwazurike suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games

Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike was suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season, the league announced Monday.

This marks the tenth NFL player suspended for violating the league’s policy on gambling this year.

The NFL said in a statement that Uwazurike, a fourth-round draft pick from Iowa State, would miss the upcoming season for betting on games during his rookie season and will not be eligible for reinstatement until next July.

“Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously,” the Broncos said in a statement.

“The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s gambling policy.”

Uwazurike becomes the tenth NFL player suspended this offseason because gambling violations.

Indianapolis Colts players Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry, along with free agent Demetrius Taylor, were all hit with indefinite suspensions last month. The league said the suspensions stemmed from bets placed on NFL games during the 2022 season.

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was also suspended six games on Thursday for betting on “non-NFL sports at the club facility.”

“The gambling policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, including players, prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility,” the league said at the time.

They are permitted to place non-sports wagers at legally operated casinos and horse or dog racing tracks on their personal time, including during the season, according to The Associated Press.

