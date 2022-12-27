Broncos fire two more coaches after parting ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett

The Denver Broncos continued to clean out their coaching staff, announcing two more terminations after firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday.

Special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry have also been relieved of their duties, the team announced.

This was the first time of his coaching career that Stukes was a coordinator with a team.

He was the Los Angeles Rams’ assistant special teams coach during the 2021 campaign that resulted in a Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stukes took the Broncos’ promotion before this season began, but he’ll now be looking for a new team to join.

Like Stukes, Barry also took a promotion with the Broncos this season after serving as the assistant offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers last season.

Barry was the University of Miami’s offensive line coach during the 2019 season, while also serving as a senior analyst with the Green Bay Packers during the 2020 campaign.

It’s an interesting move by the Broncos to go through with these moves, as there’s still two games remaining on the schedule. But, with Hackett now gone and Jerry Rosburg taking over as interim head coach, Denver clearly doesn’t mind making some changes now.

Offensive coordinator Justin Outten and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who reportedly declined the interim head coach position, remain in the building for now.

The small house cleaning by the Broncos comes on the heels of a 51-14 blowout loss to the Rams on Christmas Day, a game in which Russell Wilson threw three interceptions and Los Angeles scored on every offensive drive they put together.

The Broncos are now 4-11 on the season and already eliminated from playoff contention. And to make matters worse, they won’t even be picking high in the first round of this year’s draft, as they spent a load of draft capital and more to land Wilson this past offseason.

They also signed him to a massive five-year extension worth $245 million, with $165 million guaranteed.

In a statement, Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner said, “Following extensive conversations with George [Paton] and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos.”

“This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach. We recognize and appreciate this organization’s championship history, and we understand we have not met that standard. Our fans deserve much better, and I can’t say enough about their loyalty during such a challenging stretch for our team.”