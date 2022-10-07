Broncos lose two players, including former All-Pro, for season with leg injuries

The Denver Broncos had injury added to insult after Thursday’s awful 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

They lost left tackle Garett Bolles to a broken leg and cornerback Ronald Darby to a torn ACL. Both are out for the season.

Bolles was carted off the field with 3:20 left in the game while the Broncos were driving and hoping for a score to put the game away. Instead, Russell Wilson threw an interception, giving Matt Ryan and the Colts life.

The Colts tied the game with a field goal and won in overtime.

Darby suffered his injury in the first half Thursday.

The Broncos also lost Tim Patrick in the preseason and Javonte Williams last week to torn ACLs.

Bolles was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2020 and is in his sixth season with the Broncos, having been drafted 20th overall in 2017.

Darby was in his second year of a three-year, $30 million deal with Denver. He spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team.

The 2-3 Broncos will travel to Los Angeles Monday night to face the division rival Chargers.