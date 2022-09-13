Broncos’ Melvin Gordon delivers warning to Seahawks after upset: ‘They can laugh now’

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon had a strong message for the Seattle Seahawks after Monday’s surprising upset, and he’ll patiently wait for that message to get delivered.

The Seahawks defeated the Broncos 17-16 after Denver’s controversial missed field goal attempt in the final seconds of Russell Wilson’s return to Lumen Field.

But as Seattle rejoiced in victory with quarterback Geno Smith, veteran running back Melvin Gordon was anticipating having the last laugh.

“They can laugh now. I seen Pete Carroll. He was doing his little celebrating on the sideline. That’s cool. Hopefully we can meet those boys again, you know, in the Super Bowl, hopefully,” Gordon said Tuesday, via DNVR.

“The goal is to definitely have the last laugh. They can giggle now.”

Wilson completed 29 of 42 pass attempts for 340 yards and a touchdown in his debut with Denver, but the Broncos struggled to overcome their red-zone inefficiency with two fumbles on Seattle’s 1-yard line.

Gordon, who was responsible for one of those mishaps, said the game was Denver’s to lose.

“We definitely beat ourselves,” he said after the game, via the NFL Network. “We got in the red zone multiple times. Couldn’t convert. Don’t mind going for it on fourth. We’re supposed to get the job done. We’re not worried. We’ll have our heads down for a couple of hours because we’re competitors, and we hate losing.

“We know we shot ourselves in the foot. We know we’re the better team, but clearly we made more mistakes than they did. In the National Football League, it doesn’t matter if you’re the better team or not. You make mistakes, you’re going to lose.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.