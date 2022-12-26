Broncos’ Randy Gregory, Rams’ Oday Aboushi suspended after throwing punches on Christmas

Denver Broncos edge rusher Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi are getting disciplined for throwing punches on Christmas Day, as both players will be suspended for Week 17 with no pay.

The game at SoFi Stadium ended in a 51-14 rout by the Rams, and as players did their customary handshakes and such after the game, Gregory and Aboushi took it a bit further.

Gregory and Aboushi were seen at midfield exchanging words with their helmets on, and it looked like things were getting a little heated. Then, Gregory made the first swing, hitting Aboushi across the helmet, and the Rams player immediately reacted with a swing of his own.

Broncos and Rams players intervened as both players screamed at each other some more before being separated.

“As you were walking toward a group of teammates, coaches, and media, you both stopped and swung at each other’s head and/or neck,” NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote in a letter to Gregory and Aboushi, via NFL Media. “Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

It was a frustrating game for Gregory, as the Broncos had their worst loss in a season full of disappointing outings. Gregory finished the game with just two tackles, and the Rams’ offense carved up the Broncos’ defense, scoring on every single offensive possession of the game.

The Broncos’ offense didn’t help matters either, as Russell Wilson, who has been struggling to find any consistency and rhythm in his first season in Denver, threw three interceptions and was eventually taken out of the game for backup Brett Rypien. He would throw an interception that was taken back for an 85-yard touchdown.

That was the last straw for the Broncos, who fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett after going 4-11 in his first year with Denver.

And even with the bad record, there’s no looking forward to the 2023 NFL Draft for a high pick in the first round, as Denver traded a boatload of draft capital to acquire Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks this past offseason to elevate their offense. Instead, it’s been rock bottom for a team expected to take strides in 2022.

The Rams, though, haven’t done much better after hoisting the Vince Lombardi trophy in SoFi Stadium in February after winning the Super Bowl. At 5-10, they have also been eliminated from playoff contention, but injuries can be blamed for what’s happened in Los Angeles.

The Rams have lost Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and many more for the remainder of the season.

With Baker Mayfield under center now after trying out John Wolford and Bryce Perkins, he’s seen success with two wins in three games as the Rams would like to finish the season on a high note.

The Broncos will be facing the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers to finish their season, and the Seahawks will be watching closely to see where they will be picking next year.

Meanwhile, the Rams finish the year against the Chargers and Seahawks respectively.